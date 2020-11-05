Monmouth election results narrow in second data upload. Partisan split in Freeholder race reported. | Gallagher

By Art Gallagher

_

The race for the two Monmouth County freeholder seats narrowed on Wednesday evening when the Board of Elections reported approximately 22,000 ballots of the estimated 175,000 votes that remained to be counted.

With 212,780 ballots reported, Democrat Michael Penna and Republican Lillian Burry lead Democrat Moira Penna and Ross Licitra by less than 1% in the race to be the only people ever to be elected as Monmouth County Freeholders and sworn in as Commissioners. Legislation passed earlier this year changed the name of the office.

–

Read the rest of this entry »