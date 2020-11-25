Murphy abandons travel advisory “metrics,” warns N.J. to avoid interstate travel this Thanksgiving

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy abandoned his months-old travel advisory list on Thanksgiving Eve, urging New Jerseyans to avoid all non-essential out-of-state travel.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory. Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time,” Murphy said in a statement issued by his office. “Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging for the CDC recommended period, which is currently 14 days. The Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions. Individuals should continue to abide by the state’s current guidance until a new policy is issued.”

–

The premise behind the constitutionally unenforceable list has been breaking down for weeks; New York recently issued a non-essential travel advisory for New Jersey, and there are multiple New Jersey counties which began to qualify for the list under New Jersey’s own metrics.

–