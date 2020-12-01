Murphy Administration: No sitting on Santa’s lap this Christmas!

TRENTON, N.J. – New “guidance” rolled out by the Murphy Administration on Cyber Monday included a strong recommendation against a cherished institution:

The annual visit to Santa’s lap.

–

“Children should not be permitted to sit on Santa’s lap,” opined Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the medical director for New Jersey’s Communicable Disease Service.

N.J. health officials encouraged residents to opt for virtual visits or outdoor socially distant visits with Santa by reservation.

New Jersey reported 84 new hospitalizations on Monday. The Administration also announced that (1) the new outdoor gathering limit is 25 and (2) all youth indoor and high school sports are on a forced hiatus until Jan 2, 2021. They even went through the trouble of issuing guidance for caroling groups.