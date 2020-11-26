Murphy doesn’t STFH

By Art Gallagher

The Murphy family dined out again in Monmouth County on Wednesday night with a meal at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch.

There’s no hypocrisy involved in wearing “STAY THE FUCK HOME” hats while dining at The Butcher’s Block.

“Might not agree on everything; but we do agree on one thing…. Stay The Fuck Home!!! ” was the caption @theblocknj posted on Instagram for the photo of the Governor, First Lady, their son and owner Tom D’Ambrisi. The younger Murphy and D’Ambrisi are wearing red hats with the slogan “STAY THE FUCK HOME.”

