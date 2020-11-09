Murphy is closing down N.J. indoor dining, casinos and bars for post-10 p.m. service

TRENTON, N.J. – There’s no rest for the weary.

According to multiple reports, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce on Monday that New Jersey will soon level dramatic new restrictions on New Jersey’s desperate restaurant industry.

New Jersey’s many restaurants, bars, casinos will not be able to offer indoor dining or serve alcohol between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The Murphy Administration is also banning any and all seating inside indoor bars; bars can, however, set up tables 6-feet apart separated by plexiglass barriers.

The expected changes do not impact takeout or outdoor dining.

