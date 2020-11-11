Murphy let 88 dangerous inmates out of jail. ICE rounded them up.

NEWARK, N.J. – When Governor Murphy released over 2,000 prisoners from New Jersey prisons last week, the state led the public to believe that those being let go weren’t dangerous offenders. As it turns out? That wasn’t accurate.

Almost immediately, ICE – which regularly butts heads with the Murphy Administration over its Sanctuary State policy – immediately swooped in and detained 88 of the releasees. The federal law enforcement agency subsequently informed NorthJersey.com that all of the 88 released inmates were “violent offenders or have convictions for serious crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, drug trafficking and child sexual exploitation.” All 88 reportedly face possible deportation proceedings.

S2519/A4235 was signed into law by Murphy and authorizes the early release of 3,000 prisoners.

The releases were purportedly designed as an anti COVID-19 measure. It hasn’t gone smoothly.

Another prisoner (unrelated to the ICE action) released from parole supervision was picked up the same day for allegedly distributing drugs.

