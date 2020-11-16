Murphy lowers indoor occupancy to max of 10 ahead of Thanksgiving

Developing…
TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy reimposed draconian indoor capacity limits throughout New Jersey on Monday while citing rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalization as the purported reason.
At his daily COVID-19 press, the Governor distinguished between private indoor gatherings and commercial indoor dining.
–
“It’s not indoor dining. Indoor dining remains at 25% capacity. It means any gathering and that certainly does mean in your private setting. We’re pleading with people to have a small Thanksgiving with just the people you live with,” Murphy told reporters.
The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:
☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events
☑️Weddings
☑️Funerals/memorial services
☑️Performances
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
This will not be a normal Thanksgiving.
We know indoor gatherings in homes are particularly dangerous places for #COVID19 to spread.
We’re urging everyone to keep their plans as small as possible.
The small the gathering, the less likely it is that someone is infected.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020