Murphy issues his 99th executive order since the COVID-19 pandemic began

TRENTON, N.J. – Phil Murphy extended his emergency powers for a 9th time on Saturday; it’s his 99th executive order issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it keeps him on pace to easily surpass any other contemporary governor for the raw number of executive orders issued during an administration let along a single term.

The current executive order leader – Chris Christie – frequently clashed with the legislature and issued a number of orders during the immediate aftermath of Superstorm Sandy which ravaged the Jersey Shore and portions of North Jersey in October 2012.

–

Phil Murphy – 201

Chris Christie – 241

Jon S. Corzine – 167

Richard J. Codey – 82

James E. McGreevey – 139

John O. Bennett – 1

Donald T. DiFrancesco – 15

Christine Todd Whitman – 124

James Florio – 115

Thomas Kean – 7

Brendan Byrne – 4

William T. Cahill – 0

Richard J. Hughes – 5

–