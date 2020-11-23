Murphy issues his 99th executive order since the COVID-19 pandemic began

TRENTON, N.J. – Phil Murphy extended his emergency powers for a 9th time on Saturday; it’s his 99th executive order issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it keeps him on pace to easily surpass any other contemporary governor for the raw number of executive orders issued during an administration let along a single term.
The current executive order leader – Chris Christie – frequently clashed with the legislature and issued a number of orders during the immediate aftermath of Superstorm Sandy which ravaged the Jersey Shore and portions of North Jersey in October 2012.
Phil Murphy – 201
Chris Christie – 241
Jon S. Corzine – 167
Richard J. Codey – 82
James E. McGreevey – 139
John O. Bennett – 1
Donald T. DiFrancesco – 15
Christine Todd Whitman – 124
James Florio – 115
Thomas Kean – 7
Brendan Byrne – 4
William T. Cahill – 0
Richard J. Hughes – 5
