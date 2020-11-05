Murphy says N.J. is “close” to new COVID-19 restrictions, promises “action”

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey reported 2104 “new” COVID-19 cases on Thursday in addition to 1224 hospitalizations, and Governor Phil Murphy says he’s “close” to imposing new restrictions on the Garden State.

“How close are we to doing something?” Murphy said at his daily media availability. “Close. So bear with us. We will clearly be taking action.”

–

“I hope it will be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have,” Murphy said. “We’re looking at a number of different steps that we’re going to need to take.”

New Jersey has suffered some of the most draconian state-imposed restrictions since the pandemic began in earnst in March; at present, restaurants are still languishing at 25% capacity.

Murphy’s initial months-long shutdown killed thousands of jobs and yet the state still saw one of America’s worst COVID-19 body counts; New Jersey’s nursing home death rate is America’s 2nd highest.

–