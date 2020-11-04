Murphy signs bill banning single-use plastic/paper bags and polystyrene cups, containers in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy has signed a bill banning single-use plastic bags throughout the state of New Jersey.

“Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers, and oceans,” said Governor Murphy in a statement. “With today’s historic bill signing, we are addressing the problem of plastic pollution head-on with solutions that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen our environment for future generations.”

Murphy’s ban includes disposable food containers as well as polystyrene foam cups. The new regulations take effect in May 2022. A very limited list of products will be permitted for an extra two years.

Beginning in November 2021, food service businesses will only be able to give you a single-use plastic straw upon request.