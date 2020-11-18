N.J. Democrat Congressman demands Trump, “worst enablers” be prosecuted for their “crimes”

TRENTON, N.J. – Congressman Bill Pacrell of NJ-09 – a frequest and shrill Trump critic – is demanding that the President and his inner circle face prosecution.

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” said Rep. Pascrell in a Tuesday evening statement. “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy. He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.”

–

Pascrell’s latest demand before Tuesday was for a formal investigation into the so-called White House “Trump War Room.”

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices. Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution. Importantly, any further abuse of the sacred pardon power to shield criminals would itself be obstruction of justice, and any self-pardons would be illegal,” Pascrell added “Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors. A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability.”

The North Jersey representative’s demand for prosecutions is hardly out of the current Leftist mainstream. Democrat groups and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing to archive and blacklist Trump backers. One former Democrat cabinet member is calling for a commission to hold Trump supporters accountable.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is reportedly putting out signals that he’s personally disinclined to throw his public support behind criminal scrutiny of Donald Trump.

–