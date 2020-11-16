New Jersey’s ABC cited 15 establishments over the weekend

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) dropped in on 104 New Jersey businesses over the weekend following a pre-weekend warning of coming enforcement actions from N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

The inspections resulted in 15 citations for “various executive order violations” according to Governor Phil Murphy.

“ABC will continue making these checks throughout the week,” Murphy said at his Monday COVID-19 briefing. “Folks should expect that this is the first wave […] of a sustained effort.”

Murphy recently declared that – in addition to a 25% indoor capacity limit – all Garden State restaurants and bars would need to stop indoor service no later than 10 p.m. The new directive did not impact outdoor dining or takeout.