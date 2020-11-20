Newark goes into 10-day COVID-19 lockdown, asks residents to stay home

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark is going into lockdown mode unless Governor Murphy intervenes.

“We are, from Wednesday before Thanksgiving to Dec. 4, going to lock the city down,” Mayor Ras Baraka announced during a Friday appearance on WBGO 88.3 FM’s Newark Today. “We want people to shelter in place. We only want folks to come out for essential purposes. Do not go outside if you don’t have to. Don’t mingle with other people if you don’t have to. Stay (with) your family in your immediate household.”

It’s unclear how Newark plans to enforce its local lockdown decision; in the past, notably in Bergen County, Governor Murphy has stepped in to compel local elected officials to avoid leapfrogging Trenton’s restrictions.

