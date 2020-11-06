Man arrested on the same day was released from parole supervision by Governor Murphy

By Matt Rooney
Are you ready for this one, Save Jerseyans?
On the SAME DAY that a former New Jersey inmate – Leighton A. Brown – was released by Governor Phil Murphy under a new law which sprang 3,000 prisoners, all purportedly to combat COVID-19? Mr. Brown was re-arrested. For alleged drug offenses.
I generally avoid clicking-and-pasting press releases, but this one deserves to be read unedited. It’s from the Newton (Sussex County) police Facebook page:
On November 4, 2020, Detectives from the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force arrested an individual for numerous drug related offenses. The arrest was the result of a cooperative narcotics investigation between the two agencies. The individual was taken into custody at a residence on Halsted Street.
Leighton A. Brown, a 42 year old male from Newton, was charged with the following offenses:
• 1 count of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (heroin), N.J.S. 2C:35-5b(3), a Crime of the Third Degree
• 1 count of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (crack cocaine), N.J.S. 2C:35-5b(3), a Crime of the Third Degree
• 1 count of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1000 feet of a School Zone, N.J.S. 2C:35-7a, a Crime of the Third Degree
Earlier in the day, Brown was released from Parole Supervision under Governor Murphy’s new law, S2519, which reduced and ended his time on parole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Complaint Warrant for Brown was authorized by Newton Municipal Court Judge James P. Sloan. Brown was processed and lodged in the Morris County Jail per the Criminal Justice Reform Act.
Detectives from the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force were assisted by Detectives from the Franklin Borough Police Department, Hopatcong Borough Police Department, New Jersey State Police CAP Program, and the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.