Man arrested on the same day was released from parole supervision by Governor Murphy

By Matt Rooney

Are you ready for this one, Save Jerseyans?

On the SAME DAY that a former New Jersey inmate – Leighton A. Brown – was released by Governor Phil Murphy under a new law which sprang 3,000 prisoners, all purportedly to combat COVID-19? Mr. Brown was re-arrested. For alleged drug offenses.

I generally avoid clicking-and-pasting press releases, but this one deserves to be read unedited. It’s from the Newton (Sussex County) police Facebook page: