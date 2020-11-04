NJ-02: Van Drew declares victory over Amy Kennedy with 10k vote lead

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew declared victory over challenger Amy Kennedy on Tuesday night, nursing an almost 10,000 vote margin in South Jersey’s NJ-02 despite the fact that Cumberland County’s final number remained to-be-determined.

Van Drew partisans say it doesn’t matter; to erase her district-wide gap, Kennedy would need a hugely favorable outcome from the remaining votes. They don’t see it since the Election Day vote (like elsewhere in the country) is believed to be more favorable to Republicans than what’s already been counted from the early mail-in vote.

–

Ironically, Van Drew – who switched to the GOP last year after voting against impeachment – declared victory at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City which is situated right off of JFK Boulevard.

