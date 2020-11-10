NJ-03: Richter concedes race to Kim

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – On Tuesday, David Richter conceded the race for NJ-03 to incumbent Democrat Andy Kim.

“While there remain many votes still to be counted in the race for the Third District seat, it is highly unlikely that our current vote deficit can be overcome,” said Richter in a statement. “So earlier today I calledCongressman Kim and congratulated him on his re-election victory.”

Richter tailed by nearly 8-points with over 90% of precincts reporting in the South Jersey district dominated by increasingly blue Burlington County suburbs and some red Ocean County outposts.

“I want to convey a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported my campaign for Congress,” Richter added. “Whether you volunteered your time, donated your hard-earned money, made an endorsement, or simply shared a Facebook post, I appreciate all that you have done and I am extremely grateful. If you voted for me to represent you in Congress, I want you to know how much your vote means to me. Finally, I would like to thank my wife Michelle and our four daughters for their love and encouragement throughout this hard-fought campaign.”

“I ran for Congress because I care very deeply about our country, and I wanted to work hard to ensure a better future for my fellow South Jerseyans and for all Americans. I intend to continue that effort because the success of our great nation—and of each and every one of you—is worth fighting for. I encourage everyone who supported my campaign to do the same.”

Kim was first elected to Congress in 2018 by less than 4,000 votes.

Kim’s current 2020 margin is nearly 32,000 votes.

He is only the second Democrat to represent NJ-03 since Reconstruction. The other – the late John Adler – served just one term between 2009 and 2011.

