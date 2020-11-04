NJ-03’s Richter: “We look forward to getting the final results once every vote has been counted”

Published on by Matt Rooney
By Matt Rooney
_

Republican David Richter is ready for a long count in NJ-03, Save Jerseyans, despite an 11-point deficit with over 40% reporting in the South Jersey district. Why? Because of the unknown (potentially significant) number of mail-in ballots and provisional voters outstanding in the district, notably in GOP vote-rich Ocean County (1/3 of the district).

“We expected the early vote-by-mail to be heavily Democratic, which is what we have seen tonight,” Richter said in a statement to Save Jersey. “We expect the provisionals and Election Day returns to favor Republicans. We look forward to getting the final results once every vote has been counted.”

This is the first N.J. House race with officially next-to-zero chance of being called Tuesday evening.