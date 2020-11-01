NJ-05: President Trump endorses Frank Pallotta

MAHWAH, N.J. – President Donald Trump formally endorsed NJ-05 Republican House nominee Frank Pallotta on Halloween.

Pallotta is attempting to upset two-term Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer in a sprawling district which takes in much of Northern New Jersey.

“@FrankPallottaNJ will be a great Congressman for the terrific people of New Jersey!” Trump tweeted. “He is Strong on the Economy & Jobs, Low Taxes, the Military, our Brave Law Enforcement, and your Second Amendment. Frank has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NJ05″