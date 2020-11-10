NJ-07: Kean is still closing on Malinowski

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – The battle for the 7th Congressional District isn’t over yet.

On Tuesday, Democrat incumbent Tom Malinowski’s margin of victory over Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. dropped to just 12,425 votes. Malinowski’s lead is now only 51.7%-48.3% (193,138 to 180,713), making the race still too-close-to-call with possibly tens of thousands of votes still outstanding.

Tuesday was the last day that New Jersey mail-in ballots could arrive by mail and still be counted.

Counties in NJ-07 and elsewhere will next turn to outstanding provisional ballots.