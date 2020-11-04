NJ-07: Malinowski declares victory but Kean sees a possible path

WESTFIELD, N.J. – State Senator Tom Kean Jr. wasn’t ready to call it quits in NJ-07 on Wednesday despite incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski’s early Wednesday victory declaration.

The Associated Press declared Malinowski the winner, too. Kean trailed by 28,383 votes at the end of Election Night (147,264 to 118,863), but his team believes as many as 200,000 votes are still outstanding. Assuming election officials are counting in order, they reason that votes arriving later are more likely to favor the Republican challenger.

