The N.J. Assembly once again voted against reining in Murphy’s COVID-19 powers. Here’s how your legislators voted.

TRENTON, N.J. – On Monday and for the second time since the pandemic began, New Jersey Democrats voted to table a bill to restrict Governor Murphy’s emergency orders to two weeks without legislative approval.

Unlike the last time (back in June), today’s motion to table proceeded by roll call rather than voice vote which forced battleground district Dems – like LD2’s Vince Mazzeo and John Armato – to declare their fealty to Governor Murphy’s lockdown tactics. The vote was ultimately along party: lines 47-27.

Meanwhile, Assembly Democrats advanced a separate measure to establish a commission which would biannually evalute the impact of the Governor’s orders on Garden State businesses.

Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39) took to the floor to blast the majority party for its chronic inaction while the state’s economy bleeds out.

Watch: