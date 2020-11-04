Positioning himself for 2024? Christie rips Trump’s response to the results on ABC.

By Matt Rooney

Regular readers may remember this mid-October post; to summarize, I wrote it immediately after Chris Christie’s widely-circulated “I should’ve worn a mask” op-ed, and I speculated whether the ex-N.J. Governor was simply wearing his heart on his sleeve? Positioning himself for 2024? Or both? Was it the 2012 Obama “hug” all over again?

Well, we may’ve gotten our answer on Election Night. Chris Christie was on ABC as part of his regular commentating gig and he completely threw Donald Trump (who he helped with debate prep) for the President’s pseudo-victory declaration.

“There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight,” Christie told George Stephanopoulos. “There just isn’t. All these votes have to be counted that are in now in Pennsylvania. The argument won’t even start in Pennsylvania until tomorrow or Thursday or Friday because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended for three days when you could accept ballots. I understand there could be an argument on that based on Pennsylvania law, but that argument is for later. Tonight, this was not the time to make this argument.”

First, we all know what Trump meant. Some of the numbers in these battlegrounds are fishy and call for a deeper look. Nothing controversial about it if you’re an honest person.

Secondly, this man is the former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, folks.

He made his name locking up corrupt politicians, the overwhelmingly majority of which were Democrats. Chris Christie knows what happens in Democrat cities at the election time better than most. As a matter of fact, when Donald Trump called out New Jersey voter fraud back in January 2017, Christie wnet on record agreeing.

“Our beloved former governor Brendan Byrne one of his favorite jokes is that when he dies he made Ruthie promise that she’s going to bury him in Hudson County so that he can remain active in politics,” then-Governor Christie told NJ 101.5. “There is voter fraud. There’s voter fraud that happens all the time in every state in this country. How you quantify it I don’t know. But we know it’s there.”

What explains Chris Christie’s sudden obtuseness to the underlying fraud issue?

Especially with all of the funky reports coming out of Philadelphia and Michigan? Well, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

In related news, long-time Christie operative Mike DuHaime (not a Trump fan) made a point on Election Day of highlighting stats from Christie’s own 2013 reelection. Again, you’re not stupid, folks. You read this website. Make up your own mind.