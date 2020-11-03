Possible Murphy 2021 challengers make the most of 2020’s final hours

By Matt Rooney

One cycle ends (hopefully) just as another big one is about to begin.

The two leading candidates hoping to challenge Phil Murphy next November were on the move on Election Day, continuing their last minute efforts to be present and boost target Republican campaigns.

“Last stop of the morning, CD5 w/ @frankpallottanj for Congress,” NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt opined earlier in the day, posing with volunteers making phone calls for NJ-05 Republican nominee Frank Pallotta…

Meanwhile, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-16) was phone banking at the 11th hour at Tom Kean Jr.’s NJ-07 House campaign headquarters.

“Working hard til the end for our friend Tom Kean Jr. for Congress!” Ciattarelli shared on Facebook. “Still a few more hours to get out and vote!”

