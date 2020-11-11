UPDATE: Murphy’s front office denies plan to close schools from November 23rd to January 23rd

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – Another media fail? Or is there more to the story?

Amid a wave of school districts announcing pre-Thanksgiving pivots back to all-remote learning, Adam Zagoria (a reporter for NJ.com and NYT) cited a source on Wednesday who says Governor Phil Murphy plans to shutter all New Jersey schools over the 2020 holiday season until shortly after Inauguration Day.

Governor Murphy has repeatedly complained in recent days about a rise in cases state-wide and has also threatened new action in the near term, but Murphy Administration front office figures quickly took to social media and denied Zagoria’s tweet as a “false statement.” Zagoria appeared to subsequently take down his tweets (see below)…

Developing…

 