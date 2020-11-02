Stepien: Democrats should be nervous as early voting winds down

By Matt Rooney
If Donald Trump prevails on Election Day, Save Jerseyans, then his investment in a battleground state ground game – and the impact it’s had on early voting numbers – may have proven decisive.

On Tuesday, Trump campaign manager and New Jersey operative Bill Stepien took to Twitter to explain how, in his words, Democrats “should be” nervous about early vote data.

“So there has been a lot of bluster, from pollsters and pundits, about what we should expect tomorrow,” tweeted Stepien. “President Trump has the momentum in this race and the math available to him to win on Election Day. President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016, by a very key measure. It’s the measure that actually matters. Votes cast, and votes left to be cast. You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be.”