Stepien: Democrats should be nervous as early voting winds down

By Matt Rooney

If Donald Trump prevails on Election Day, Save Jerseyans, then his investment in a battleground state ground game – and the impact it’s had on early voting numbers – may have proven decisive.

On Tuesday, Trump campaign manager and New Jersey operative Bill Stepien took to Twitter to explain how, in his words, Democrats “should be” nervous about early vote data.

“So there has been a lot of bluster, from pollsters and pundits, about what we should expect tomorrow,” tweeted Stepien. “President Trump has the momentum in this race and the math available to him to win on Election Day. President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016, by a very key measure. It’s the measure that actually matters. Votes cast, and votes left to be cast. You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be.”

Let’s start in Ohio, where Joe Biden is wasting a few hours today. Weeks ago the partisan makeup of the electorate was D +10, today it’s D +0.6. Going into E Day in 2016, the gap was D +2.5. Pres. Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 400k net votes. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

Pres. Trump and Biden are then heading to Pennsylvania. Dems have banked A TON of high propensity voters. We have millions of voters left. Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be significant and we project an Election Day votes cast margin of over a million for Pres. Trump. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020