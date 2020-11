By Matt Rooney

State Senator Mike Testa Jr. (who also serves as Cumberland County GOP Chairman and Trump’s statewide co-chair) was phone banking in South Jersey on Election Eve afternoon alongside his ally NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt.

The conservative Republican Senator tells Save Jersey he believes the President and Jeff Van Drew are both on track for victorious results.

“Van Drew by 6,” he offered to me matter-of-factly early Monday evening.

