Thank you to the men and women who answered the call | Gallagher

By Art Gallagher

Since September 11, 2001, 1,000,000 American kids have answered the call.

Today, November 11, 2016 the mainstream media is focusing on a few kids who are protesting the outcome of the presidential election in their safe spaces.

I prefer to honor those 1,000,000 men and women who have sacrificed and experienced unimaginable horrors to protect our American way of life that gives those of us who are ridiculing the protesting kids from our own safe places the right to do so.

I recently had the privileged of beginning to get to know one of those young men, Staff Sergeant (Ret) Matthew O’Neil. Matt is the eldest son of my friend Rick O’Neil, the Mayor-elect of Highlands.

