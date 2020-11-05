The voting is over, but this far-left N.J. Congressman wants to investigate Trump. Again.

PATERSON, N.J. – Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-9) is nothing if not persistent.

The veteran far-left Democrat and close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a letter to the United States Office of Special Counsel on Election Day demanding that the “Trump War Room” be investigated.

–

“I write urgently demanding an explanation of whether Donald Trump and members of the executive branch are breaking the law on Election Day. Reports suggest that Donald Trump is using space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign ‘war room,’” wrote Pascrell. “Additionally, Mr. Trump is expected to be briefed in the White House residence and the Oval Office throughout the day by campaign officials. These actions put executive branch officials at risk of blatant violations of the law, including the Hatch Act.”

Pascrell – a frequent and shrill Trump critic – alleges that the Trump campaign used the White House and Old Executive Office Building as its election night “command center” and, consequently, may have violated the Hatch Act.

Pascrell’s letter can be viewed by clicking here.