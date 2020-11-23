Toms River schools are going all-remote and it’s unclear why.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River is the latest major New Jersey school district to revert to all-remote instruction, Save Jerseyans; the district’s super announced the move on Monday, cautioning that the plan is to return to “blended” learning in mid-December but that could change.

“I want to reiterate that this was not a course of action we wanted to take, and I also want to reassure all of you that this decision is being made despite our relentless, collective efforts to adhere to protocols and thus ensure the safety of our students and staff,” explained David M. Healy. “This is not an indictment of those efforts; in fact, all reports and data suggest that our schools have done an extraordinary job of preventing outbreaks, a sentiment recently echoed by OCHD. Unfortunately, this is a necessary response to a much broader problem, as the status of our area has progressed to ‘high risk.'”

–

High risk? To whom?

New Jersey’s K-12 schools boast over 1.3 million students. There had been a mere 150 reported infections at the beginning of November.

According to our friend Woke Zombie, Garden State Twitter’s top COVID-19 number cruncher, “100,000 students in Ocean County schools. They’ve had a total of 23 in school transmission cases.” 23!

The “science” behind our public officials’ decision-making continues to make me scratch my head, folks. I know you’re in the same boat.

–