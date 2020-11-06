Trump vows to fight on as Biden, leading in the unofficial counts, plots Friday primetime address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Votes were still being tallied in multiple states on Friday afternoon and a recount is inevitable in Georgia, but with Joe Biden having officially taken the lead in states constituting 306 electoral votes, the Election 2020 post-vote debate officially entered a new phase.

President Trump vowed to fight on.

–

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” said the President in a statement. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden reportedly plans to address the nation at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Trump currently trails by over 13,000 votes in Pennsylvania and more than 1,500 votes in Georgia. Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada remained in doubt on Friday but, without a legal victory in PA, the president lacked a clear path to 270 votes heading into the weekend even if he won all three of the “Sun Belt” states.