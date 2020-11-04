Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump has won Pennsylvania

By Matt Rooney

_

The post-election positioning campaign continued on Wednesday, Save Jerseyans, with Joe Biden holding a press conference to infer that the Trump campaign wants to cut short vote counts and President Trump’s campaign declaring that they’ve won Pennsylvania. Yes, PA!

This is a smart tactical move by campaign manager Bill Stepien, folks (he made the announcement during a telephone call with reporters).

–

Think Florida 2000. You’re in a stronger position heading into a hard count if you’re perceived as the winner (Bush) at the start than the one trying to claw back (Gore).

But by the way: Bill’s math also happens to be compelling.

Trump leads 3,111,681 to 2,793,522 with 86% reporting. There are a number of ballots out, but the Trump campaign’s models suggest the yet-to-arrive ballots would need to break very heavily in Biden’s favor (Stepien says 78%) to overcome the President’s Election Day advantage. Votes are still out in Philly and Montgomery (Democratic) but also more Trump friendly territory like York and Butler counties.

PA isn’t enough of course. Trump would need another state he doesn’t currently have – like AZ, NV, WI or MI – in addition to NC and GA to reach the magic 270 number.

Lawyers are en route to Philly. Stay tuned.

–