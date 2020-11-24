Trump, GSA authorize “initial protocols” for a Biden transition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While still expressing his belief that he would prevail in court, President Donald Trump announced on Monday evening that he was authorizing his staff to commence “initial protocols” for a transition to a Biden Administration come January 20, 2021.

Trump encouraged embattled U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to do the same.

Murphy, citing “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results,” indicated her intention to cooperate in a letter forwarded to the former Vice President.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy wrote Biden. “I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

The move means that the GSA recognizes Biden as the apparant victor in the 2020 contest despite the fact that the Electoral College won’t convene until next month. Funds will be released for transition activities, and federal government departments will are expected to cooperate with the Biden transition team.

Earlier in the day, Michigan certified its results showing a small Biden victory and the Trump campaign had suffered a legal setback in Pennsylvania.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

