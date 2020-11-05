Skip to content
Loading
wait a moment
Search for:
New Jersey's #1 Source of Conservative News, Commentary, Humor & Analysis
Primary Menu
Home
Alerts
About
SaveJersey.com’s History
Meet Matt Rooney
Matt Rooney Posts
Interviews
Matt Rooney Events
Save Jersey in the Media
Election ’20
COVID-19
Trending
Donald Trump
Phil Murphy
Cory Booker
Immigration
Second Amendment Rights
Property Taxes
Pension Crisis Explained
Gas Tax
Advertise
Terms of Use
Contact
Home
2020
November
Trump: “If you count the legal votes? I easily win.”
Trump: “If you count the legal votes? I easily win.”
Published on
November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
by
The Staff
Post navigation
Previous
Previous post:
Murphy says N.J. is “close” to new COVID-19 restrictions, promises “action”
Sign up for Save Jersey alerts