UPDATE: ‘N.J. Women For Trump’ Facebook group restored after POTUS takes up its cause

TRENTON, N.J. – The now 30,000 strong New Jersey Women for Trump group was restored on Sunday after Facebook shut it down 72 hours before Election Day 2020.

Group leader Priscilla Confrey told Save Jersey on Sunday afternoon that she still couldn’t add members despite the group being restored. Facebook’s censorship comes amid renewed scrutiny of Big Tech’s blatant discrimination directed at right-leaning and pro-Trump users.

–

The group garnered national attention when President Trump himself intervened.

“Being restored immediately. @Facebook stated that they made an ‘enforcement error’. Thank you!” the President tweeted: