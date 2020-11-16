Van Drew Blasts Murphy’s New Indoor Restrictions: “New Jersey must hold him accountable”

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. – Newly-elected Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) issued a rare statement on Monday blasting Governor Phil Murphy’s 10-person indoor gathering restriction issued immediately ahead of the holiday season.

“As elected officials we take an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment is crystal clear about the right of the people to peacefully assemble, particularly in the privacy of their own homes ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the rest of the Holiday Season,” said Van Drew. “This is the United States of America, and no matter how noble Governor Murphy may believe his intentions to be, he must respect the rule of law and the limits on his executive authority or the State Legislature and the people of New Jersey must hold him accountable.”

The new indoor restriction will take effect on the Monday of Thanksgiving week.

