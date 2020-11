TRENTON, N.J. – This week, SaveJersey.com Founder/Editor Matt Rooney was joined by Art Gallagher (MoreMonmouthMusings.net) and Dan Cirucci (of Dan Cirucci’s Blogspot) to break down Election 2020 and its aftermath.

Trump, the legal battles, New Jersey results and even some 2022 matchups were all on the agenda.

–

Watch: