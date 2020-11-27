VIDEO: Save Jersey talks to Congressman Jeff Van Drew

By Matt Rooney

I had the pleasure of chatting with newly-reelected Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) a couple of weeks ago (November 13th), Save Jerseyans, a few days after Election Day.

We hit a variety of topics ranging from his widely-covered party switch, the problems plaguing the modern Democrat Party, an ideological shift inside the GOP, the Election 2020 legal saga, and Phil Murphy’s unconstitutional behavior. A couple of things (like Tom Kean Jr.’s NJ-07 loss) hadn’t happened yet at the time of our talk; that’s on me since I took so long to get it up! But I also figured a long holiday weekend would be a great time to watch/listen.

Enjoy:

