VIDEO: Trump supporters snarl traffic on the Garden State Parkway near Cheesequake

FREEHOLD, N.J. – A large group of Trump supporters demonstrated on the Garden State Parkway this Sunday, snarling traffic and creating a spectacle in the heart of Blue Jersey.

“We shut it down, baby! We shut it down!” says the man who posted the video tweet.

–

Massive, unofficial pro-Trump car and boat rallies have been seen in blue and red states alike throughout the 2020 cycle.

Trump supporters gather at the Monmouth rest area on the Garden State Parkway. @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/m4GBcLkC9Y — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020