VIDEO: Trump supporters snarl traffic on the Garden State Parkway near Cheesequake

FREEHOLD, N.J. – A large group of Trump supporters demonstrated on the Garden State Parkway this Sunday, snarling traffic and creating a spectacle in the heart of Blue Jersey. 

“We shut it down, baby! We shut it down!” says the man who posted the video tweet.

Massive, unofficial pro-Trump car and boat rallies have been seen in blue and red states alike throughout the 2020 cycle.

 