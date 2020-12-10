10 Christmas songs your liberal friends would ban if they could | Cirucci

By Dan Cirucci

No doubt you’ve heard about the annual controversy surrounding the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Some radio stations have actually banned the song on the grounds that it preaches male dominance and sexual coercion, if not rape. And John Legend has even recorded a politically correct version of the song with new lyrics.

This is the time of year when we enjoy dozens of beloved holiday songs. But with people like Biden, Wolf and Kenney in control of our government and far left wackos dominating the media and the popular culture, even familiar Christmas music isn’t safe from the cancel culture.

Consider now some of the music that might come in for rebuke:

Twelve Days of Christmas

An endless celebration of greed and excess.

We Three Kings

Exalts monarchies, autocratic regimes and feudalism. Ditto, Good King Wenceslas which is hopelessly patronizing.

White Christmas

Two words: systemic racism.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Sexist. Totally ignores women.

Santa, Baby

Encourages women to find sugar daddies who will lavish them with gifts in exchange for . . . what?

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth

Mocks the natural childhood loss of baby teeth and needlessly scares kids into believing their new teeth may never grow in.

Dominick the [Italian] Christmas Donkey

The entire song is an ethnic slur. Also offensive to donkeys.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Celebrates a woman who loves role-play with a lecherous “old-man.”

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

Mocking senior citizens and trivializing elder abuse.

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Bratty kid doesn’t have enough; needs a wild animal, too. Encourages animal cruelty as animals such as this should not be removed from their natural state.

The Christmas Song

“Folks dressed up like eskimos”represents cultural appropriation. They’re not “dressed up” like that for fun.

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Equates human beings with material possessions. You have no right to possess anybody, on Christmas or any other day.

Silver Bells

Use of precious silver for such frivolous purposes depletes the environment.

