74% aren’t cooperating with Murphy’s contact tracers

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s contact tracing program continues to generate a low level of participation, so low that it’s rendering the program effectively useless for pinpointing how COVID-19 spreads in New Jersey.

On Monday, the Governor complained that 74% weren’t cooperating with contact tracers at his daily coronavirus propaganda presser.

–

“The rate of noncooperation with our contact tracers is now up to a whopping 74% of cases. Quite frankly, this is unacceptable and we need folks to turn that around,” said Murphy, insisting the calls weren’t part of a “witch hunt.” “It is extremely critical for contact tracers to get in touch with the close contacts of those who test positive to help us stop the spread of this virus.”

The program’s failure isn’t for lack of taxpayer-subsidized manpower. The Murphy Administration is currently employing 30 contact tracers per 100,000 Garden State residents, so approximately 2,700 tracers.

–

–