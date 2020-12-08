Atlantic City GOP, Kurtz back Ciattarelli in gubernatorial primary

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Republican Club of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz (R) – a possible LD2 Assembly candidate – are backing Jack Ciattarelli’s gubernatorial primary campaign.

“Jack Ciattarelli has earned our support. His conservative message, small-business experience, and tireless work to support our party make him the best possible candidate to beat Phil Murphy and lead Republicans to victory in November,” said Club President Fernando D. Fernandez in a statement shared by the campaign

–

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Atlantic City Republicans,” added Ciattarelli. “Nowhere in this state has been harder hit by Governor Murphy’s disastrous economic policies and decades of Democratic incompetence than Atlantic City. As Governor, I look forward to standing with the people of AC in the fight to bring jobs, opportunity, and prosperity back to this iconic city.”

Ciattarelli announced the support of Hammonton’s Republican organization on Monday.

It’s expected that Atlantic County will award its line for the 2021 contest at a convention in February.