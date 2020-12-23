Atlantic GOP calls out Mazzeo, Armato for “complicit” nursing home silence

LINWOOD, N.J. – Atlantic GOP Chairman Keith Davis called out his county’s Democrat assemblymen on Tuesday for their silence on a growing list of Murphy Administration nursing home disasters.

“Murphy’s failure and Mazzeo’s and Armato’s silence shows they are complicit in perpetuating the spread of this disease among our most vulnerable citizens. It’s time for Mazzeo and Armato to start doing their job,” said Davis. “Call for committee meetings to investigate the mismanagement at the Department of Health. Call for a detailed explanation as to how this occurred. Mazzeo and Armato can’t cover up this failure with white out, they need to do something for a change.”

LD2 is one of the state’s few genuine legislative battlegrounds on the current map. Armato narrowly kept his seat in 2019, winning reelection by under 1,000 votes.

Republican possibilities for 2021 include Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Freeholder John Risely (the guy who almost beat Armato in 2019 and who also just kept his freeholder seat after a partial audit and recount).

