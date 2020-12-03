Biden goes full scare, warns of 250k more COVID-19 deaths… by January!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over 270,000 Americans have died – or are suspected to have died – from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last winter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is predicting that that number will double… by January?

“We’re likely to lose another 250,000 people dead between now and January,” Biden declared during a Wednesday virtual appearance. “You hear me? Because people aren’t paying attention.”

It’s unclear what, if any, science Biden is relying upon for his grim prediction. 250,000 deaths in the next few weeks is a far darker prediction than those shared by the CDC and most U.S. health experts.

Biden added his opinion that Americans shouldn’t travel for Christmas.

“You cannot be traveling during these holidays, as much as you want to.”

