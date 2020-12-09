Bramnick passes on 2021 gubernatorial run

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick won’t be running for New Jersey governor next year.
“After careful consideration about running for Governor, I have decided to run for re-election in the legislature with Nancy Muñoz. I look forward to continue to serve as Caucus leader and serve the residents of district 21,” Bramnick tweeted on Wednesday morning.
–
Bramnick’s decision leaves the GOP primary at (likely) three candidates for now: former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, perennial candidate Hirsh Singh, and probably NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt (who is expected to join the race any day now).
After careful consideration about running for Governor, I have decided to run for re-election in the legislature with Nancy Muñoz. I look forward to continue to serve as Caucus leader and serve the residents of district 21
— Jon Bramnick (@JonBramnick) December 9, 2020