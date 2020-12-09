Bramnick passes on 2021 gubernatorial run

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick won’t be running for New Jersey governor next year.

“After careful consideration about running for Governor, I have decided to run for re-election in the legislature with Nancy Muñoz. I look forward to continue to serve as Caucus leader and serve the residents of district 21,” Bramnick tweeted on Wednesday morning.

–

Bramnick’s decision leaves the GOP primary at (likely) three candidates for now: former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, perennial candidate Hirsh Singh, and probably NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt (who is expected to join the race any day now).