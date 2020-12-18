Christie’s COVID-19 mask PSA reportedly funded by a WHO ambassador

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent his Wednesday and Thursday celebrating a new television ad – starring himself – mask shaming Americans who question mask usage as a frontline defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This message isn’t for everyone,” the failed 2016 presidential candidate lectures viewers. “It’s for all those people who refuse to wear a mask.”

–

Multiple outlets reported that the ads are being funded by Ray Chambers, the World Health Organization (WHO) ambassador for global strategy. Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the WHO in part due to its deep and troubling relationship with China.

“Ray Chambers is a giant of public health who understands as well as anyone the critical need to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all people on the planet,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said when Chambers was appointed in 2018. “Through Ray’s support as Ambassador for Global Strategy, WHO will be able to play an even stronger role in advocating among key decision makers to take all steps needed to ensure a healthier, more sustainable world for all.”

Ghebreyesus’s geopolitical biases are extremely controversial; in February, he even criticized countries for adopting China travel bans.

Christie was hospitalized about one month before the 2020 election after contracting COVID-19; his infection was presumed to be connected to his participation in Trump debate prep sessions. Now he’s widely believed to be attempting a political comeback for the 2024 presidential primary.