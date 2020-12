Ciattarelli adds freeholder majority, 17 mayors to growing Morris endorsement list

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Jack Ciattarelli added to his list of Morristown endorsements on Friday. It includes 5 of 7 freeholders (soon to be “commissioners”) and 17 mayors rallying behind his GOP primary gubernatorial bid.

Morris County doesn’t have a “line” but rumors abound that that may change next year in time for the Republican gubernatorial primary. If it does, Ciattarelli could benefit if he can parlay his elected official advantage into committee support. Kim Guadagno had carried Morris when she bested Ciattarelli in their 2017 primary match-up.

Here’s the list:

Morris County Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

Morris County Assemblyman Brian Bergen

Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon

Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana

Morris County Commissioner Steve Shaw

Morris County Commissioner John Krickus

Morris County Commissioner Kathy DeFillippo

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi

Morris County Fmr. Chairman Dick Kamin

Morris County Victory Pac Chair Robert Zwigard

Chester Borough Mayor Janet Hoven

Chester Township Mayor Marcia Asdal

Denville Mayor Tom Andes

Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor

Hanover Mayor John Ferramosca

Harding Mayor Christopher Yates

Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen

Kinnelon Mayor Jim Freda

Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris

Montville Mayor Frank Cooney

Mount Arlington Mayor Michael Stanzilis

Netcong Mayor Joseph Nametko

Pequannock Mayor Ryan Herd

Rockaway Boro Mayor Tom Mulligan

Roxbury Mayor Bob DeFillippo

Washington Mayor Matthew Murello

Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden