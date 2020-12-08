Ciattarelli calls on Murphy to give up his salary while N.J. business shutdowns continue

TRENTON, N.J. – Phil Murphy certainly doesn’t need the money anyway, but his possible Republican opponent says it’s a matter or principle… and decency.

“Gov Murphy needs to give up his salary,” former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli tweeted on Tuesday morning. “1/3 of all N.J. small businesses have closed for good, the unemployed are choosing between food & medication, and yet the guy who made $7 million LAST YEAR ALONE is still pocketing $175,000 a year from taxpayers?”

“Give me a break. Better yet, as long as your shutdowns & business restrictions continue, give the taxpayers a break and give up your salary Governor,” Ciattarelli added. “That’s what I would do.”

Ciatarelli was referring to a Harvard-led data project which found that 31.2% of New Jersey small businesses had closed – for good – as of mid-November 2020.

Many more businesses – especially restaurants and catering venues – are warning they may not survive the winter at 25% indoor capacity just as the state begins to step up enforcement and even impose a permit requirement on outdoor tents.

The ex-LD13 legislator and businessman lost the 2017 GOP primary to Kim Guadagno. At the moment, he and perennial candidate Hirsh Singh are the only declared 2021 gubernatorial hopefuls, but NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt is expected to join the race in short order. Also in the mix: Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick of Westfield.