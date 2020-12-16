Ciattarelli continues to lock down Atlantic County with EHT endorsement list

“Jack has worked hard alongside us for years in the fight to elect strong Republican candidates, including in President Trump’s re-election fight and for local offices all over Atlantic County,” stated former State Senator and Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough. “Jack has been there for us and now we are ready to fight for him as he takes on Phil Murphy and takes back our state.”
–
“Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County need a Governor willing to fight for them, not one who has forgotten them, like Phil Murphy,” said Ciattarelli in a statement released by the campaign. “I am honored to have their support. Together, we will fix this state and get South Jersey working again.”
Ciattarelli previously announced the backing of the Hammonton and Atlantic City GOP establishments. Atlantic GOP Chairman Keith Davis is a known Ciattarelli supporter.
Here’s today’s endorsement list:
Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Balles
Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson
Egg Harbor Township Committeeman and EHT Republican Leader Joe Cafero
Egg Harbor Township Deputy-Mayor Laura Pfrommer
Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Ray Ellis
Egg Harbor Township Committeeman, and Freeholder-candidate, Andrew Parker
Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women President Cyndi Balles
President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club John Hoffman
Former Atlantic County Freeholder and past Deputy Mayor of EHT Frank Finnerty
Former President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club Tom Prendergast
Former President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club Marc Friedman
Egg Harbor Township Zoning Board member Norma Lombardi
Former Holy Spirit High School Football Coach Lou Paludi–