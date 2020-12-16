Ciattarelli continues to lock down Atlantic County with EHT endorsement list

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Coming off of a loss in the proxy battle for state committee control, the Ciattarelli campaign continued to accrue Atlantic County support on Wednesday with a list of Egg Harbor Township endorsements.

“Jack has worked hard alongside us for years in the fight to elect strong Republican candidates, including in President Trump’s re-election fight and for local offices all over Atlantic County,” stated former State Senator and Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough. “Jack has been there for us and now we are ready to fight for him as he takes on Phil Murphy and takes back our state.”

“Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County need a Governor willing to fight for them, not one who has forgotten them, like Phil Murphy,” said Ciattarelli in a statement released by the campaign. “I am honored to have their support. Together, we will fix this state and get South Jersey working again.”

Ciattarelli previously announced the backing of the Hammonton and Atlantic City GOP establishments. Atlantic GOP Chairman Keith Davis is a known Ciattarelli supporter.

Here’s today’s endorsement list:

Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Balles

Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson

Egg Harbor Township Committeeman and EHT Republican Leader Joe Cafero

Egg Harbor Township Deputy-Mayor Laura Pfrommer

Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Ray Ellis

Egg Harbor Township Committeeman, and Freeholder-candidate, Andrew Parker

Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women President Cyndi Balles

President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club John Hoffman

Former Atlantic County Freeholder and past Deputy Mayor of EHT Frank Finnerty

Former President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club Tom Prendergast

Former President Egg Harbor Township Republican Club Marc Friedman

Egg Harbor Township Zoning Board member Norma Lombardi

Former Holy Spirit High School Football Coach Lou Paludi