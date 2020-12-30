Ciattarelli: “Once again for this Governor, criminals come first.”

TRENTON, N.J. – On Wednesday, GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli criticized Governor Phil Murphy following news that some state prisoners were being vaccinated against COVID-19 before many long-term care residents.

“Once again for this Governor, criminals come first. His administration couldn’t get its act together to get nursing home patients the vaccine on time, but is quick to get it into prisons – leapfrogging our most vulnerable residents and many frontline healthcare workers,” said Ciattarelli. “Someone should tell the Governor that ranking 6th worst in the nation for usage of shipped vaccine dosages is nothing to brag about. I can only assume that these inmates are being prioritized so that the Administration can start trying to find the thousands of prisoners they released this year and return them to prison to complete their sentence, right Governor? When does that start?”