15 of Tuesday’s reported N.J. COVID-19 deaths involved persons with a pre-Labor Day illness onset

By Matt Rooney

Regular readers know we’re big fans of “Woke Zombie,” the twitter number-cruncher who’s made it her mission to provide context to the Murphy Administration’s never-ending assault of COVID-19 statistics designed to scare us all into compliance.

The Administration announced 90 *new* deaths on Tuesday (December 1st). Woke Zombie was quick to point – as she often does – that that official net number doesn’t tell the whole story. In fact, it tells a pretty inaccurate story.

Here’s the breakdown:

#NJ #COVID19 Deaths update for 12/1. As mentioned yesterday, death harvested back to work. 17 deaths from last 14 days.

37 deaths from 15 to 30 days old.

19 deaths from 31 to 59 days old.

19 deaths from 64 to 246 days old, 15 of those from before labor day. 75 deaths 65+ pic.twitter.com/8pbF3BTpWp — Woke Zombie (@foogatwo) December 2, 2020

The dates refer to IO (“initial onset“) of the illness, not necessarily date of death, so of the 90 net deaths reported, only 17 involve persons who became sick over the last two weeks.

15 cases involve folks whose IO is dated back to BEFORE Labor Day.

38 total deaths have an IO that took place over a month ago.

Does that makes the deaths any less sad? No. Absolutely not.

Does it make reporting these deaths as “new” extremely misleading to the general public? Absolutely.